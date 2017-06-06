Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society presents 32nd annual Garden Tour June 16-17

By Jolene Perron

The Amherstburg Horticultural Society, in cooperation with The House Youth Centre and the Town of Amherstburg, will host the 32nd Annual Garden Tour June 16-17.

Aligning with National Garden Days, this self-guided tour features 12 private gardens paired with artisans & musicians for a beautiful weekend in the ‘Burg!

“In a world of turmoil and hustle, getting lost in the beauty of Amherstburg is like a breath of fresh air.” adds Dr. Allan Halowski, president of the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society.

Halowski said one of his goals since he became president of the AFMHS was to encourage young people to become involved in the society. The hope is that “it might spark interest with the youth and help them develop some new skill sets. Secondly many of our projects for the town of Amherstburg require man power and the youth again have the numbers. We also want to help the youth centre and that is why a percentage of the ticket sales will go directly to the House.”

Halowski added: “This will be our 32nd Garden Tour and it really is a testament to the pride the citizens of Amherstburg take in keeping their yards a most beautiful environment but then to share their masterpieces with all who would like to come and see.”

There were approximately 350 participants to the tour last year, he added.

“It would be great to have 450 plus go through the tour this year,” he said. “You may be aware that the money we raise goes back into the community. Last year, we contributed $3,500 to the town’s hanging basket program.”

AFMHS vice president Paulette Drouillard has scoured the community and convinced ten citizens to display their yards. Many of the homes will also have people who have related items for sale.

“Also, we will have a master gardener on the tour to answer questions for those wishing council or advice,” said Halowski.

“The Garden Tour is a well-respected event in our region, and our youth are honored and excited to help out”, says Rebecca Vander Vaart, activities co-ordinator at The House Youth Centre. “Here at The House, we put a huge emphasis on community involvement, and our students are on board anytime they get to work with another community group or event. The Garden Tour is such a respected event in Amherstburg, and our youth are honoured and excited to help out.”

Manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota said “garden tourism is alive and well in Amherstburg” and that the public gardens are worth a visit during the Garden Tour or during the summer.

“The Garden Tour is one of our premier events for the Town of Amherstburg. It draws visitors from all over Essex County but more importantly, the pride in the personal gardens and the beautiful beds that the Town of Amherstburg parks staff prepare for the tour are spectacular,” said Rota. “We are blessed with amazing temperatures in Amherstburg and our community is a garden of Eden for all to enjoy! We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated committee to coordinate the tour!”

The tour hours on June 16 are 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17. Tickets $12 per person with pre-sales at the Gordon House, 268 Dalhousie St.. Tickets will also be available on tour days at Toddy Jones Park.