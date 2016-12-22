Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission among recipients of Unifor Local 200 donations

By Ron Giofu

Unifor Local 200 has donated $20,000 to four local organizations with one of the organizations being from Amherstburg.

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission received one of the four $5,000 cheques from the union Friday afternoon. The other four organizations were the Wellness Centre, the Lakeshore Community Food Bank and the Essex Area Food Bank.

“We try and reach out in the community as best we can,” explained Unifor Local 200 vice president Marc Renaud.

Tim McAllister, president of the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission’s board of directors, expressed their appreciation to the union.

“Thank you for choosing us as one of the donors,” said McAllister. “This donation will be incredibly helpful and allow us to reach our goal of people helping people.”

McAllister said last year’s donations to the Mission helped them serve 15,596 hot meals, give out 635 gift baskets and 72 baby food boxes. He said the baby food program has become popular and the need is evident.

“You have truly helped make a difference in the lives of the community,” he told the Unifor members in attendance.

Lonnie Jones accepted on behalf of the Essex Area Food Bank and read a statistic that said one person that uses a food bank represents three people. He noted the number of children and seniors have risen, a feeling shared by Kathy Lucas of the Lakeshore Community Food Bank.

“There is a need out there more than ever for our food bank,” she said.

Lady Laforet said donations have helped keep the Wellness Centre open. She added that donations go beyond just distributing food, but it also allows people to get additional help.

Dan Cassady, financial secretary with Unifor Local 200, said it was a pleasure for the local to recognize the “wonderful grassroots organizations.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Cassaday.