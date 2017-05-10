Amherstburg firefighters sharpen skills at Duffy’s property

By Ron Giofu

Just because Duffy’s Tavern & Motor Inn is closed, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been busy.

For the last number of weeks, the Amherstburg Fire Department spent three nights per week at Duffy’s working on various exercises and techniques. The training, which wrapped up last Wednesday night, was largely due to the amount of new firefighters that have been brought into the fold.

“All three stations did (the training),” said deputy chief Lee Tome. “In the last four months, we’ve hired roughly 20 new firefighters.”

The Amherstburg Fire Department is trying to get everyone up to speed on the standardized training and ensure all three stations have every firefighters fully trained on what is needed and what is mandated by the Ontario Fire College and National Fire Protection Association.

“When the town purchased the Duffy’s property, we asked to use it for practical firefighter training,” said Tome. “The Duffy’s property has been a great training tool for a number of our new firefighters.”

Tome said they have been able to use Duffy’s to practice such training as forcible entry through walls and doors, ventilation, how to work off a ladder, search and rescue and many other training techniques.

The entire department has been involved, Tome added, noting senior officers and veteran firefighters helped organize and carry out the training. That training would have been more difficult to do if the fire department didn’t have access to the property.

The new firefighters, hired due to the number of retirements in recent years, represent a turnover of about one-third of the Amherstburg Fire Department, Tome said. The training at Duffy’s allowed them to train together with the deputy chief pointing out they would all have to work together in the event of a large fire.

“Our firefighters are dedicated and committed to the town they live in,” said Tome. “The commitment of the senior officers to train the new recruits has been outstanding. We’re well on our way to get everybody trained.”

Tome added that the town can be assured that their firefighters are working hard, are well trained and are dedicated to the community.