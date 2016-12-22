Amherstburg firefighters hit the town to collect toys

By Jonathan Martin

Sparky the Fire Dog got to ride in an Amherstburg fire engine Monday as he collected donations for his toy drive.

Seven firefighters from Fire Station No. 1 – along with their furry mascot – filled one of their fire trucks with toys picked up from drop-off locations at Amherstburg’s WFCU branch, Movati Athletic Amherstburg, Amherstburg’s Canadian Tire and General Amherst High School.

According to Amherstburg firefighter Mark Stock, this year’s toy drive was a blazing success.

“There are going to be a lot of happy families come Christmas morning,” said Stock. “We’ve got a fire truck completely stuffed full of toys.”

Stock said the toys will be delivered to families through the Amherstburg Goodfellows. While he was unsure of how many families will receive a gift, he said he is confident this year’s takeaway is as good – or better – than last year’s.

Amherst was the last stop on the firefighters’ trip. Ruben Tar, GAHS student parliament prime minister, said he is proud of his classmates’ participation.

“Our goal was ultimately go get one toy from every student,” he said. Amherst houses roughly 650 students. “We came very close to that at 590 (toys).”

Tar and Miya Taylor, deputy prime minister, said they are proud of their bulldogs and wouldn’t have done anything different given the chance. They attribute the campaign’s success to their student government’s social media presence and the face-to-face time they spend with their classmates.

“We got really in their faces this time,” they laughed.

“Amherst collects a large number of toys from the students every year,” said Stock. “They do a really great job.”

Based on his enthusiastic head-nodding, it’s likely Sparky agrees.

WFCU Credit Union’s contribution was part of their Joy of Giving program that includes such things as adopting families and food and coat drives. WFCU’s staff highlight is their “200 Ways of Giving.”

The Amherstburg Fire Department’s toy drive was also given $200 to help with the drive. Other contributions were made to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission (see photo on Page 14) and Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Wings was given $100 as a donation to help with supplies for rescued animals.