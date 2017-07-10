Amherstburg firefighters deal with pair of rural blazes

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg firefighters dealt with a pair of rural fires last Thursday night, neither of which caused any injuries.

A small chicken coop and a machine shed caught fire in the area of Texas Road, east of Concession 5 North, said assistant deputy chief Ron Meloche. There is no official cause, though Meloche indicated it appears there was grass burning in the area. He said a backhoe was called in to tear down the structure, as it was not safe for the firefighters to enter.

A damage estimate was pegged at around $5,000.

Later in the evening, fire crews were called to a farm on County Road 20 near Malden Centre. Meloche said an “older farm tractor” backfired and caught fire. The door on a nearby barn was open and that, combined with a quick response from the Amherstburg Fire Department, prevented the fire spreading from the tractor.

Meloche credited firefighters for knocking that fire down quickly and preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

Damage in the latter fire was estimated at approximately $3,000. Meloche estimated the age of the tractor at between 50-60-years-old.

Firefighters from stations two and three attended both blazes, Meloche added.