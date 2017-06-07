Amherstburg Fire Department, Ribfest, ACS team up on CO safety

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Fire Department is teaming with the Amherstburg Rotary Club’s Ribfest committee and Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) on a carbon monoxide (CO) safety program.

A total of $9,500 was used to purchase 623 carbon monoxide alarms that will be distributed free of charge to vulnerable residents in the community. The Ribfest committee kicked in $5,000 of the $9,500 total with an additional $2,500 coming from a Rotary International grant. The remaining $2,000 was funded by the fire department.

Deputy Fire Chief Lee Tome said it is “an excellent partnership” and said it was initiated when Rotary Club president Laura George and Rotary Ribfest committee chair Carl Gibb approached him about it. Tome said Chief Bruce Montone worked with First Alert and their parent company Jarden Canada on acquiring them.

Tome said during last Wednesday morning’s announcement that it was just the beginning of their partnership, as they now have to distribute the CO alarms to those most in need.

“We’re really excited to partner with the Rotary Club and ACS,” said Tome. “This is a partnership that is going to be lasting for some time.”

Montone agreed that this is “just the beginning” for the partnership.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent killer,” said Montone. “It’s tasteless and odorless and very much deadly.”

Carbon monoxide is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common hydrocarbon fuels. A new law amended the Ontario Fire Code in October 2014 to ensure that every home and residential building with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or an attached garage must have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

Montone said people impacted by carbon monoxide often show flu-like symptoms. The alarms sound differently from smoke alarms and if it goes off, people need to remove themselves from their homes and call 911 immediately.

Montone offered his thanks to Jarden Canada and First Alert, noting the fire department was able to achieve a 63 per cent price reduction on the CO alarms.

George said the Rotary and the Ribfest committee is pleased to partner with the Amherstburg Fire Department and ACS to donate the carbon monoxide alarms to vulnerable residents. She said the success of the Ribfest led to them turning the money back into the community.

“We are here today as a result of the hard work, dedication and long hours that have been given by an extraordinary group of volunteers,” said George.

George thanked Montone and Tome for their support and efforts to make the project a success as well as ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo for also becoming a partner.

DiBartolomeo said ACS immediately agreed when the idea of partnering with Rotary and the Amherstburg Fire Department was brought to them.

“At ACS, we have many clients in the vulnerable sector,” she said. “We know the dangerous and tragic result of carbon monoxide poisoning. We look forward to working with the Amherstburg Fire Department to have these carbon monoxide alarms installed in many of the homes of the residents we assist.”

Tome said the distribution of CO alarms would just be part of the service the Amherstburg Fire Department would offer. He said firefighters are also asking to check smoke detectors, go over home escape plans and look for things such as extension cords under carpets and other potential fire hazards.

“Our goal is to protect the residents of Amherstburg, not just through the carbon monoxide alarm program, but for anything else we see,” said Tome. “We want to make sure every resident is safe.”

For more information on how to qualify for a free CO detector, call the fire department at 519-736-6500.