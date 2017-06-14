Amherstburg Community Church youth group raises $2,000 in “Walk for Water”

By Ron Giofu

Youth from Amherstburg Community Church re-enacted what those in Third World countries have to go through to get water and raised a few bucks at the same time.

The group of about 30 youth and their leaders walked from the church on Alma St. to Sandwich St. S. then headed to the drive-thru Tim Horton’s location then turned around and walked back to the church. That distance was roughly five kilometres.

Youth pastor Kyle Oates said they raised roughly $2,000 with all proceeds going to Emergency Relief Development Overseas (ERDO).

“This is our third annual Walk for Water,” Oates explained. “We go to a youth conference every year in Waterloo. When we go to that conference, we collectively raise money for the ERDO campaign.”

ERDO sends its money to the feeding program at schools in Bangladesh.

In addition to walking from the church to the drive-thru Tim Horton’s location, they did so carrying four liter jugs of water to simulate what people in Bangladesh and other Third World countries have to do regularly just to get water.

“It kind of represents what people have to go through to get water for their families,” said Oates, quoting a figure which said 66 per cent of people who have to walk for water travel an average of six kilometres.

“Whether the water is clean or not is the next question,” he said.

ERDO matches donations and contributes four times what is actually raised, he added. Amherstburg Community Church also does a “big push” to educate youth about global needs.

“Even doing a small part can produce a big result,” he said.