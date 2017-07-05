Amherstburg celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday with awards, cake and fireworks

By Jolene Perron

The celebrations at Amherstburg’s Fort Malden National Park are always very much anticipated, however this year the addition of 150 CanDo Awards of Distinction attracted even more people to the waterfront to help celebrate Canada and all of the amazing people in our town who do greatness every day.

To kick off the opening ceremonies and awards portion of the celebration, Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo read a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Dear Friends, I would like to congratulate everyone who is being presented with the CanDo 150 Award of Distinction. Volunteers are at the heart of healthy and resilient communities. They are ordinary people who every day accomplish extraordinary things. I would like to commend the 150 volunteers of Amherstburg who are being honored today for their valuable contributions. You are all remarkable individuals who have taken the time, energy and skill to supporting the health and well-being of your fellow citizens. You can take pride in knowing that your efforts have helped to build a better society for us all. Please accept my best wishes, Sincerely Justin Trudeau.”

DiCarlo explained how this anniversary marked a very special occasion, in that they are able to honor 150 volunteers and residents of Amherstburg with the CanDo Canada 150 Award of Distinction, which was broken down into three categories – Service, Leadership and Legacy.

“Each and every one of you have made a significant contribution for your fellow citizens and to your community,” said DiCarlo. “You exemplify our community values and you have made a definite difference in the town of Amherstburg.”

Special events support coordinator for the town of Amherstburg, Sarah Van Grinsven said the Canada D’eh run kicked off the day with record numbers, and they even estimated an additional nearly 5,000 people coming to Fort Malden July 1. Top that all off with gorgeous weather, despite a couple drops of rain, and it turned out to be a “gorgeous day to celebrate a gorgeous country.”

“It’s all work that is because we love this country and we love to help the town celebrate,” said Van Grinsven. “Reading the nominations and learning all the greatness that is in our community was just heartwarming and half the time when I was at my desk reading them I had tears in my eyes about how great people are. There is nothing better than this, it is crazy rewarding.”

Amongst the award recipients was The House Youth Centre’s activities coordinator Rebecca Vander Vaart. She said as a peer support mentor, she believes in the program and the people who looked out for her as a teenager, so she has always wanted to be able to do that for other people.

“I think that leadership is sometimes getting your hands dirty, and helping out in the community,” said Vander Vaart. “It’s really exciting and I am just very honored to be sitting here with all of these other people that I admire and I look up to who are just movers and shakers in Amherstburg, and I’m excited that some people think I belong there.”