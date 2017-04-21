AMHA hands out awards in both travel and house league divisions

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) recently made its annual award presentations in both the house league and travel divisions.

The organization also took the time to thank the many volunteers and coaches who helped make the 2016-17 hockey season happen.

The winners were, as follows:

NOVICE TRAVEL – Bruno Cassanova Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Novice AE – TREVOR PAQUETTE

Novice Major – CODY LAVIGNE

ATOM TRAVEL – Kevin McDonough Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Atom Minor – BRAYDEN SALES

Atom Major – MAXINE BLUNT

PEEWEE TRAVEL – Mark Whitehead Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Pee Wee Minor – CODY BISSONETTE

Pee Wee Major – TONY ISSHAK

BANTAM MINOR TRAVEL – Danny Pietrangelo Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

KAI DECARLO

BANTAM MAJOR TRAVEL – Bill Jones Award

“Positive attitude and has given 100% in practices and games”

ADAM CHARETTE

MIDGET TRAVEL – Jimmy Brooks Award

“Outstanding Defensive Play Throughout the Playing Season”

Midget Minor – JORDON MEYER

Midget Major – REID STIELER

MIDGET MINOR TRAVEL – Michael Bastien Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

BRANDEN LAPORTE

MIDGET MJOR TRAVEL – Randy Oakes Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

JACOB DELUCA

MIDGET MJOR TRAVEL – Randy Oakes Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

JACOB DELUCA

JUVENILE TRAVEL -Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

ERIC VANDENHAM

HOUSE LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

Novice – Jeremy Bailey Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

JONAH BENOIT

Atom – Murry Dufour Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

BRAYDEN BEATTIE

Pee Wee – Robert St Pierre Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

BEN TODD

Bantam – Danny Hallock Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

RYAN “BUZZ” WHARRAM

Midget – Keith Berard Award – Outstanding Sportsmanship through out the playing season

LINDEN CRAIN

AMHA VOLUNTEER AWARDS

YOUTH VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Gavin Colledge

ADULT VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – J.P. Lowrie/Sid Doe

TRAVEL MANAGER OF THE YEAR Brandy Peddie Award – Julie Skov

TRAVEL TEAM TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Chad Mailloux

TRAVEL TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR – Chris Hayes

HOUSE LEAGUE COACH OF THE YEAR – Steve Duquette

HOUSE LEAGUE TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Justin Rusenstrom