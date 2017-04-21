AMHA hands out awards in both travel and house league divisions

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) recently made its annual award presentations in both the house league and travel divisions.
The organization also took the time to thank the many volunteers and coaches who helped make the 2016-17 hockey season happen.
The winners were, as follows:
NOVICE TRAVEL – Bruno Cassanova Award
“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”
Novice AE – TREVOR PAQUETTE
Novice Major – CODY LAVIGNE
ATOM TRAVEL – Kevin McDonough Award
“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”
Atom Minor – BRAYDEN SALES
Atom Major – MAXINE BLUNT
PEEWEE TRAVEL – Mark Whitehead Award
“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”
Pee Wee Minor – CODY BISSONETTE
Pee Wee Major – TONY ISSHAK
BANTAM MINOR TRAVEL – Danny Pietrangelo Award
“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”
KAI DECARLO
BANTAM MAJOR TRAVEL – Bill Jones Award
“Positive attitude and has given 100% in practices and games”
ADAM CHARETTE
MIDGET TRAVEL – Jimmy Brooks Award
“Outstanding Defensive Play Throughout the Playing Season”
Midget Minor – JORDON MEYER
Midget Major – REID STIELER
MIDGET MINOR TRAVEL – Michael Bastien Award
“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”
BRANDEN LAPORTE
MIDGET MJOR TRAVEL – Randy Oakes Award
“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”
JACOB DELUCA
MIDGET MJOR TRAVEL – Randy Oakes Award
“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”
JACOB DELUCA
JUVENILE TRAVEL -Award
“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”
ERIC VANDENHAM
HOUSE LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS
Novice – Jeremy Bailey Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season
JONAH BENOIT
Atom – Murry Dufour Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season
BRAYDEN BEATTIE
Pee Wee – Robert St Pierre Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season
BEN TODD
Bantam – Danny Hallock Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season
RYAN “BUZZ” WHARRAM
Midget – Keith Berard Award – Outstanding Sportsmanship through out the playing season
LINDEN CRAIN
AMHA VOLUNTEER AWARDS
YOUTH VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Gavin Colledge
ADULT VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – J.P. Lowrie/Sid Doe
TRAVEL MANAGER OF THE YEAR Brandy Peddie Award – Julie Skov
TRAVEL TEAM TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Chad Mailloux
TRAVEL TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR – Chris Hayes
HOUSE LEAGUE COACH OF THE YEAR – Steve Duquette
HOUSE LEAGUE TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Justin Rusenstrom