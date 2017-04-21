AMHA hands out awards in both travel and house league divisions

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) recently made its annual award presentations in both the house league and travel divisions.

The organization also took the time to thank the many volunteers and coaches who helped make the 2016-17 hockey season happen.

The winners were, as follows:

 

NOVICE TRAVEL – Bruno Cassanova Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Novice AE – TREVOR PAQUETTE

Novice Major – CODY LAVIGNE

 

ATOM TRAVEL – Kevin McDonough Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Atom Minor – BRAYDEN SALES

Atom Major – MAXINE BLUNT

 

PEEWEE TRAVEL – Mark Whitehead Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

Pee Wee Minor – CODY BISSONETTE

Pee Wee Major – TONY ISSHAK

amha

 

BANTAM MINOR TRAVEL – Danny Pietrangelo Award

“Outstanding Effort Throughout the Playing Season”

KAI DECARLO

 

BANTAM MAJOR TRAVEL – Bill Jones Award

“Positive attitude and has given 100% in practices and games”

ADAM CHARETTE

 

MIDGET TRAVEL – Jimmy Brooks Award

“Outstanding Defensive Play Throughout the Playing Season”

Midget Minor – JORDON MEYER

Midget Major – REID STIELER

 

MIDGET MINOR TRAVEL – Michael Bastien Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

BRANDEN LAPORTE

 

MIDGET MJOR TRAVEL – Randy Oakes Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

JACOB DELUCA

 

JUVENILE TRAVEL -Award

“Outstanding Dedication to Hockey Throughout the Playing Season”

ERIC VANDENHAM

 

HOUSE LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

Novice – Jeremy Bailey Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

JONAH BENOIT

 

Atom – Murry Dufour Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

BRAYDEN BEATTIE

 

Pee Wee – Robert St Pierre Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

BEN TODD

 

Bantam – Danny Hallock Award – outstanding effort throughout the playing season

RYAN “BUZZ” WHARRAM

 

Midget – Keith Berard Award – Outstanding Sportsmanship through out the playing season

LINDEN CRAIN

 

 

AMHA VOLUNTEER AWARDS

 

YOUTH VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Gavin Colledge

 

ADULT VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – J.P. Lowrie/Sid Doe

 

TRAVEL MANAGER OF THE YEAR Brandy Peddie Award – Julie Skov

 

TRAVEL TEAM TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Chad Mailloux

 

TRAVEL TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR – Chris Hayes

 

HOUSE LEAGUE COACH OF THE YEAR – Steve Duquette

 

HOUSE LEAGUE TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Justin Rusenstrom

