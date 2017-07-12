Alhambra Garcia Caravan 230 hosts boat day and picnic

By Jolene Perron and Ron Giofu

Alhambra Garcia Caravan 230 held a pair of events recently for those with disabilities.

The most recent event was a “boating day” at Park Haven Marina in LaSalle. The McGregor-based service club teamed with the marina on the day where 188 people signed up with workers and parents also attending.

The event has been held for the last 15 years with the boaters picking up the bulk of the costs, including volunteering to give rides on their boats at their expense. They also picked up the tab for the barbecue that also took place.

Those with intellectual and physical disabilities were invited to a picnic at Co-An Park recently as well.

The event brought together a number of organizations to enjoy music, food and beverages at Co-An Park in McGregor, at no cost to the attendees. Alhambra Garcia Caravan 230 puts the event on every year with the fundraising dollars they bring in at other events sponsored by the community.

“We used to take them to Bob-lo all the time and when Bob-lo closed, we said well, what can we do?” said Richard Prieur, past grand commander, and current consult to the grand commander. “So we decided to have a picnic for them. Since Bob-lo has closed, we have had the picnic every year after that.”

Prier explained, “they give us more than we give them.” He has been working with the organization since 1982, and was grand commander for the last two elections, until Therese Barichello took over late last year.

“This gives me probably the greatest joy,” said Barichello. “To be honest, I think it is more rewarding for the people, the volunteers who do it for these people than it is for them because they are often left out of certain events and it’s so nice for them to be able to attend this and enjoy themselves, rather than just sitting and doing nothing.”