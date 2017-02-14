Admirals need six games to eliminate Wheatley

By Ron Giofu

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals and the Wheatley Sharks battled in Game 6 of their PJHL Stobbs Division quarterfinal Monday night with the Admirals finally putting the fourth nail in the coffin of the Sharks’ playoff hopes.

It took the Admirals three times to get their fourth victory of the series but they did get that decisive win Monday night in Wheatley. The Admirals won 4-2.

Amherstburg got a first period powerplay goal from Curtis Prymack, only to have Alixe Saliba tie it with a powerplay goal of his own before the period was out. The two teams again traded goals in the second, with Caleb Paquette scoring for Amherstburg and Mitchell Prudence for the Sharks.

Goals from Ryan Holzel and Cory Burns put the game away for the Admirals in the third period and gave Amherstburg the series victory four games to two.

The Admirals will play the Essex 73’s for the third straight year in the playoffs, this time in the PJHL Stobbs Division semi-finals. Essex has defeated Amherstburg in the last two league finals. No schedule or times were known at press time. Watch www.rivertowntimes.com for details.

The Admirals had the opportunity to finish the series twice on home ice but lost Game 4 Thursday night 5-3 and Game 5 9-5 Sunday night.

The Sharks put the Admirals in a whole early in Sunday night’s game, as they led 7-1 after the first period with five of those seven goals being on the powerplay. Three of the five powerplay goals came on a major penalty to Jordan Luciw, who was also ejected for a head contact penalty that knocked Wheatley goalie Eric Morneau from the game.

Cole Butler had a hat trick for the Sharks on the night with Delaney MacDonald and Saliba adding two goals each. Kyle Gagnon and Jake Pickersgill also scored for Wheatley.

Ryan Alexander had a hat trick for the Admirals with Mark Gangnon and Luke Gangnon also scoring for Amherstburg. Both Gangnons were also given game misconducts during Sunday night’s game.

“The first period was as bad as you could write it up,” said Admirals coach Paul Bortignon after Sunday’s loss. “We didn’t do a good job stopping the bleeding.”

Bortignon credited his players for battling back, as the Admirals ended up outshooting Wheatley 50-33 on the night even though they were outshot 21-7 in the first period.

“It’s disappointing,” he noted, though added they knew they had “wiggle room” after going up in the series three games to none earlier in the week.

“You can’t dwell on it,” he added. “We’ve got to be ready to go (Monday night).”

Bortignon acknowledged the loss of key players for Monday night’s game due to the penalty trouble but said other players got back into the lineup and had a chance to prove themselves.

After Cory Burns gave the Admirals a lead just under seven minutes into the first period in Game 4, powerplay goals from Butler and Saliba gave the Sharks a 2-1 advantage. The opening period ended in a 2-2 tie thanks to Travis Campbell’s goal with about 19 seconds to play.

Wheatley’s third powerplay goal of the night was the lone goal of the second period, with that coming on a 5-on-3 thanks to Kyle Gagnon’s tip-in.

MacDonald made it 4-2 4:23 into the third period but Amherstburg cut it to a 4-3 deficit thanks to Mark Gangnon’s wrist shot at the 14:48 mark. MacDonald scored his second of the game into an empty net to round out the scoring.

While the Admirals couldn’t outscore the Sharks in Game 4, they had a clear shot advantage as they fired 53 shots at Morneau. The Sharks fired 26 shots in Catalin Morin’s direction that game.

Amherstburg had built a three games to none lead the previous night thanks to a 4-1 lead in Wheatley. Mark Gangnon and MacDonald exchanged powerplay goals in the first period but Amherstburg did all the scoring after that. Luke Gangnon and Zack Yott scored goals in the second period to put the Admirals up 3-1 with Jordan Luciw scoring on the powerplay in the third period.

Amherstburg outshot Wheatley 26-24 in Game 3 with Matt Badour making 23 saves in the Admirals’ net.