Admirals 2017-18 schedule released

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals schedule is out for the 2017-18 Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) Stobbs Division hockey season.

The local Jr. C club will play four exhibition games – two at home and two on the road – before starting their 40-game regular season schedule Sept. 17 at the Libro Centre against the Petrolia Flyers. Three of the Admirals’ first four games will be at home.

Of the 20 games at the Libro Centre, 15 will be on Sunday nights. There will be three Saturday night home games, one on a Wednesday night and one Friday night home game.

The full schedule is below (home games marked with an asterisk):

EXHIBITION

*Sunday, August 27 — vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

*Wednesday, August 30 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 — at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

*Sunday, September 17 — vs. Petrolia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, September 23 — vs. Blenheim, 7 p.m.

*Sunday, September 24 — vs. Mooretown, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 29 — at Dresden, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, October 1 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 9 — at Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 12 — at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13 — at Dresden, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, October 15 — vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

*Sunday, October 22 — vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 26 — at Blenheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 — at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, October 29 — vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3 — at Lakeshore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 10 — at Dresden, 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, November 11 — vs. Blenheim, 7 p.m.

*Sunday, November 12 — vs. Mooretown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15 — at Wallaceburg, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, November 19 — vs. Petrolia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 23 — at Blenheim, 7 p.m.

*Sunday, November 26 — vs. Wallaceburg, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 27 — at Wheatley 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 — at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, December 3 — vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 — at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 — at Blenheim, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, December 16 — vs. Essex, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, December 17 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

*Wednesday, December 27 — vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

*Friday, December 29 — vs. Wallaceburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 5 — at Lakeshore, 7:05 p.m.

*Sunday, January 7 — vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 — at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, January 14 — vs. Petrolia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17 — at Wallaceburg, 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, January 21 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 22 — at Wheatley, 7 p.m.

*Sunday, January 28 — vs. Wallaceburg, 7 p.m.