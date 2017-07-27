ACS assessing community needs through survey

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) has started a campaign with the goal of helping their staff better serve the communities they operate in.

The charity, which is based in Amherstburg and serves residents of Amherstburg, LaSalle, Harrow, and McGregor, currently offers over 20 different services that aim to support local seniors and low-income families.

ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo says this campaign is vital to ensuring that community needs are being met and that their services continue to fill the changing needs within the region.

“We can’t encourage others to strive to better themselves without doing so ourselves,” DiBartolomeo said. “As an organization, we know we can never stand still. This campaign will help us see exactly what the residents in our region want in their communities so that as we move forward, we can be confident we are moving in the right direction.”

DiBartolomeo explains that this campaign is a great way for people to have their voices heard, share their ideas, and spark the changes they would like to see in their community.

The staff has already issued service-specific surveys to existing clients. However, the organization is looking for input from the public on topics such as services and activities for adults, public transportation and employment and job searches, with a focus on the specific needs of the communities of Amherstburg, LaSalle, Harrow, and McGregor.

The survey has been posted online at www.amherstburg-cs.com/survey2017.

It has also been made available at the ACS office, located at 179 Victoria St. S., in Amherstburg.

The surveys will be collected until Sept. 1.

ACS is also looking for individuals to participate in in-person interviews and focus groups during this same period. If anyone is interested in being interviewed, they are asked to call ACS at 519-736-5471.