“Across Thresholds” now on exhibit at the Gibson Gallery

By Ron Giofu

The latest exhibit at the Gibson Gallery invites people to cross the threshold and enjoy seeing different types of things everyone uses every day.

“Across Thresholds” features the work of Dennis K. Smith and Vivian Cattaneo and runs at the gallery through Sept. 3.

“Vivian is the inspiration,” said Smith. “I had taken pictures of doors and said I always wanted to do something.”

That led to the pair teaming up as Cattaneo, who was born and raised in Argentina, returned to her homeland and took pictures of doors and began painting from the photos at Smith’s studio. Smith said he has always been interested in doors as pieces of art, noting they not only keep people out, but invite them in as well.

“We both enjoy the craftsmanship,” added Smith, with some of his work emphasizing the work that goes into creating and using a door.

“A handle can tell you a lot about the occupant,” said Smith, who has had work in galleries in the Art Gallery of Ontario as well as Michigan.

Cattaneo, who takes classes with Smith, came to Windsor in 1980 and while career stops included the Children’s Aid Society, Huron Lodge and Hiatus House before retiring in 2010, she has also studied architecture.

“I like doors, lamps and windows,” she said. “I have more (paintings) at home.”

The “Across Thresholds” exhibit is her first, she noted and hopes to do more in the future.

“Thanks to Dennis for encouraging me to do it,” said Cattaneo.

Cattaneo also encouraged people to visit Argentina, noting Buenos Aires is very interesting to visit.

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. and can be found online at www.gibsonartgallery.com.

Their Facebook site can be found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery. To find them on Twitter, visit www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg.

Their phone number is 519-736-2826.