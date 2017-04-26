Accidents, thefts keep police busy

A 75-year-old Ruthven man was charged following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 10 and Walker Road last Tuesday. Amherstburg police say an eastbound Lincoln MXS allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a cube van that was travelling southbound on Walker Road. The man was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A sprayer went into the ditch in the 9000 block of Alma St. after police say the operator moved over to avoid a car, went on to a soft portion of shoulder and lost control. There were no charges but the road was closed for approximately seven hours while the machine was removed from the ditch.

A three-vehicle crash took place on Front Road North last Friday morning and saw a 22-year-old Amherstburg woman charged with careless driving. The vehicles involved were a 2014 Town and Country, a 2003 Ford F150 and a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle the 22-year-old woman was in allegedly rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped while the third vehicle, which was also struck, was turning. She was taken to hospital with what police state were minor injuries.

A car vs. deer collision was reported Friday around 8:50 p.m. in the area of County Road 50 and Collison Side Road. There was damage to the vehicle and no charges.

Thefts Amherstburg police are investigating the theft of nine empty beer kegs from the Beacon Ale House on Dalhousie St. There are no suspects but those with information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. The thefts took place sometime between April 15-19, police add.

The theft of a boat motor and gas can was reported from a home in the 1300 block of Front Road South. The thefts occurred overnight last Friday night into Saturday morning. There are no suspects at the present time.

Outstanding warrants Amherstburg police made an arrest at the Windsor courthouse last Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested a 55-year-old Essex woman on outstanding warrants, which were theft under $5,000 and failure to attend court.

A traffic stop on Walker Road near Concession 11 resulted in the passenger in the vehicle arrested for allegedly breaching his conditions of undertaking. The accused is a 32-year-old male from Windsor.

Statistics Amherstburg police had 215 calls for service between April 17-24. Sixty-one of them were traffic-related offenses.