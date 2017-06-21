202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadets recognized in 40th annual review

By Jolene Perron

Before the 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadets are sent off to summer camp, they were reviewed and recognized for their training June 14.

“The presentation today is the accumulation of the entire year of work that the cadets have put together,” explained Captain Commanding Officer of the 202nd Fort Malden Windsor regiment Army Cadet Core, Jeff Turner. “All their training and everything comes down to one night where they get to showcase their talents to their parents, their families, their friends, their commanding officer, their staff, their volunteer people, basically the community in general.”

CO.

Turner explained in addition to the cadets being able to showcase their talents, a handful of them are also recognized for going above and beyond. He said all of the cadets are good, however some of them take an extra step to do a little bit more and deserve to be recognized for their efforts.

The Cadets who won awards are as follows:

Best First Year Cadet

Cdt. Garant

Deputy Commanding Officer’s Award, Best Second Year Cadet

Cpl. Bisson

Best Junior NCO Award

M. Cpl. Howard

Major John Brown, Most Improved Cadet Award

Cpl. Matlock

Pat Thrasher Memorial Award

MWO Bezaire

Best Attendance

MWO. Bezaire

Top Marksman

M. Cpl. Stratichuk

Community Service Award

Mcpl. Howard

Roy Northrup, Best Senior NCO Award

WO Ashton

Commanding Officer’s Award

CWO Holborn

Best Overall Cadet

WO Ashton

In celebration of Canada’s 150th celebration this year, a band was on site to march with the cadets, as well as showcase some of their skills as well.

“The band was a new one tonight and that’s really cool, it’s a group of cadets from two different corps, the cores are sponsored by the Essex and Kent regiments,” said Turner. “I was talking to one of the other commanding officers a couple of months back, and he said ‘we have a band, you want them to come out?’ and I said that would be awesome. It was absolutely fantastic and it adds to the night.”

Captain Richard Girard CD Ret. was also present at the reviewing June 14. He served a total of 17 years in the force, and was one of the original officers to begin the cadet corps. Turner explained they invite commanding officers back every year to see the current CO. is doing the right job and ensuring the corps is in good hands. He said “they put all the time in years ago, this is their legacy.”

For more information about the 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadets, contact the regiment at 519-736-4900.